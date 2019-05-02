After seven years, the musical relationship between Tiwa Savage and Don Jazzy’s Mavins Global has come to an end as the singer signed an exclusive global recording agreement with Universal music group, an international record label. Tiwa Savage had a great run in 2018 as she made history as the …
