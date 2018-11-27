Politics Donald Duke Promises Free Tuition At All Levels Of Education If Elected President – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
The Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Donald Duke, promised free tuition in primary, secondary and tertiary educational in the country, if elected president in 2019.

Duke, represented by Mr Precious Elekima, the Governorship candidate of the party in Rivers, made the promise …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2DJewaO

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[18]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top