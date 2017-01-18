Submit Post Advertise

World Donald Trump - ‘I don’t like tweeting’

    US President-elect, Donald Trump renowned for his tweets has stated that he does not like tweeting.

    “Look, I don't like Tweeting. I have other things I could be doing,” Trump told Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt in an interview taped Tuesday and broadcast on Wednesday morning’s “Fox & Friends.”

    “But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it's my only way that I can counteract.”

    “So when people misrepresent me ... I have at least a way of saying it’s a false statement. Now, if the press were honest, which it’s not, I would absolutely not use Twitter. I wouldn’t have to,” said Trump.
     
