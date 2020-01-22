When we last checked in on Donald Trump’s ongoing feud with a child, he was ranting about the fact that Time magazine had named Swedish activist Greta Thunberg its person of the year.
“So ridiculous,” he fumed last month on Twitter. “Greta must work on her Anger Management …
Read more via Vanity Fair – https://ift.tt/36izcBc
Get more World News
“So ridiculous,” he fumed last month on Twitter. “Greta must work on her Anger Management …
Read more via Vanity Fair – https://ift.tt/36izcBc
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]