President Donald Trump's fight with the media has taken a new dimension as White House press secretary, Sean Spicer barred several major broadcasters and newspapers from attending an informal press briefing, with no reason given. CNN, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Politico, BuzzFeed, the BBC and the Guardian were those excluded from the meeting, which was held in White House press secretary Sean Spicer's office. The meeting, which is known as a gaggle, was held in lieu of the daily televised Q-and-A session in the White House briefing room. It came hours after President Donald Trump delivered another attack on the media in a speech, saying that "fake news" was the "enemy of the people". He has previously singled out CNN and the New York Times for criticism. Recent reports claiming his campaign aides had contact with Russian intelligence officials have particularly angered Donald Trump. The White House Correspondents’ Association board responded to the incident, noting that they were “strongly against” how the White House conducted the media gaggle and that they would discuss the matter further with the president’s press team. While Trump’s presidential campaign was known for banning media outlets from rallies and campaign events, this is one of the first times the media has been explicitly barred from a White House press event during Trump’s presidency.