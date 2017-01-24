US President Donald Trump on Monday told congressional leaders that he would have won the popular vote had it not been for millions of illegal votes. WASHINGTON POST reports that Trump made the claim when he hosted the Congressional leaders at the White House. Two people familiar with the meeting said Trump spent about 10 minutes at the start of the bipartisan gathering rehashing the campaign. He also told them that between 3 million and 5 million illegal votes caused him to lose the popular vote. It is not the first time Trump has made the unverified claims about illegal immigrants casting votes for Clinton, the Democratic nominee. Thee meeting was attended by both Democratic and Republican Party leaders. Trump defeated Clinton in the Electoral College, collecting 304 votes to her 227. However, Clinton won the popular vote by more than 2.8 million ballots cast.