Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, ISIS, has posted a new recording in which it described the United States, President, Donald Trump as an “ugly idiot.” TIMES NOW reports that the recording was posted by one of ISIS spokesperson, Abulhassan al-Muhajer. He said the "bankrupt" United States was run by "an ugly idiot who doesn't know what Syria is, what Iraq is, and what Islam is". He said Washington should "apologise for the past and retreat" or face consequences, urging what he called "the caliphate's soldiers" to attack "the criminal infidels".