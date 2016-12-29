Submit Post Advertise

World Donald Trump Issues Fresh Attack On United Nations

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Dec 29, 2016 at 11:23 AM. Views count: 55

    United States President-elect Donald Trump has launched a fresh accusations against the United Nations Wednesday, saying the world body had not lived up to its potential and failed to solve global problems.

    “The UN had such tremendous potential. (It is) not living up to its potential,” Trump told reporters at his Florida holiday resort Mar-a-Lago.

    “When do you see the United Nations solving problems? They don’t. They cause problems.”

    If it lives up to the potential, it’s a great thing. If it doesn’t, it’s a waste of time and money,” Trump said.

    His comments came as incoming UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he wants to meet Trump “as soon as possible” and is “determined to establish a constructive dialogue with the new US administration.”

    The former Portuguese prime minister takes over from Ban Ki-moon on January 1.Trump takes office
     
