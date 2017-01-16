Submit Post Advertise

Donald Trump - My Inauguration Is Going to Be Bigger Than Expected

Discussion in 'World News' started by Jules, Jan 16, 2017 at 9:30 AM.

  Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Despite the decision of many top democrats to boycott the Donald Trump's inauguration, the President-elect has claimed that the day would turn out to be bigger than expected.

    “Inauguration Day is turning out to be even bigger than expected. January 20th, Washington D.C. Have fun The Democrats are most angry that so many (President Barack) Obama Democrats voted for me.”

    “With all of the jobs I am bringing back to our Nation, that number will only get higher. Car companies and others, if they want to do business in our country, have to start making things here again. WIN!” Trump tweeted.
     
    Jules, Jan 16, 2017 at 9:30 AM
    Comments

  ese

    ese Administrator

    Trump is just a baby!!!!
     
    ese, Jan 16, 2017 at 10:28 AM
  Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    big fugly baby
     
    Jules, Jan 16, 2017 at 10:30 AM
