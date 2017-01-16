Despite the decision of many top democrats to boycott the Donald Trump's inauguration, the President-elect has claimed that the day would turn out to be bigger than expected. “Inauguration Day is turning out to be even bigger than expected. January 20th, Washington D.C. Have fun The Democrats are most angry that so many (President Barack) Obama Democrats voted for me.” “With all of the jobs I am bringing back to our Nation, that number will only get higher. Car companies and others, if they want to do business in our country, have to start making things here again. WIN!” Trump tweeted.