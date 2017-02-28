US President Donald Trump has blamed former President Barack Obama for the leaks coming from within the White House and wave of protests around the country. In an interview with Fox and Friends, which will air on Tuesday morning in the US, Trump was asked by the Fox interviewer whether he believes Obama is involved in organizing protests. ''No, I think he is behind it. I also think it’s just politics. That’s just the way it is.'' Trump continued: “You never know what’s exactly happening behind the scenes … I think that President Obama’s behind it because his people are certainly behind it.” See video: