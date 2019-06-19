World Donald Trump officially announces 2020 presidential re-election bid [PHOTOS] – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
United States President, Donald Trump, has officially declared for re-election bid in 2020. Trump made the announcement on Tuesday, at a political rally in Orlando, Florida.

Trump declared that the 2020 election will be a “verdict on the un-American conduct of those who tried to undermine our …

trump.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2L07fan

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[96]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top