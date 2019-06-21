advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

World Donald Trump ordered strikes against Iran but ‘changed his mind’ – The Telegraph

#1
Donald Trump approved but then scrapped strikes against Iranian targets on Thursday, according to reports, after Iran shot down a US drone in what the president termed a "big mistake."

The US was planning to hit "a handful of Iranian targets, like radar and missile batteries" on Thursday …

strike.JPG

Read more via The Telegraph – http://bit.ly/2J2rOAb

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[108]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top