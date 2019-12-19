Just impeached by the United States House of Representatives, embattled President Donald Trump says the action by the lawmakers is actually targeted at the Americans.
Trump also described his impeachment as an attempted coup by the Democrats. In a tweet displaying a ‘white and black’ single photograph and a …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2MbWMs9
Get more World News
Trump also described his impeachment as an attempted coup by the Democrats. In a tweet displaying a ‘white and black’ single photograph and a …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2MbWMs9
Get more World News
Attachments
- 33 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[78]