President Donald Trump restored the bust of Winston Churchill to the Oval Office. The bust was removed by former President Barack Obama who had preferred to have a figure of Martin Luther King Jr. in the office because he ''thought it was appropriate'' since he was the first African American President, to remind him ''of all the hard work of a lot of people who would somehow allow me to have the privilege of holding this office." Obama moved the Churchill bust to outside the Treaty Room in his private residence, enraging some conservative radio hosts and writers. Conservatives have commended Trump for the move. President Trump also let Obama's figure of Martin Luther King Jr. remain in the white house.