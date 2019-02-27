When he became a senator after a two-term tenure as governor of Kwara State, Olubukola Saraki had just defeated the toughest opponent of his political career- his own father.
The late Olusola Saraki, known as Baba Oloye in Ilorin where he held court like a medieval monarch, …
Read more via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/2T1MFvF
Get More Nigeria Political News
The late Olusola Saraki, known as Baba Oloye in Ilorin where he held court like a medieval monarch, …
Read more via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/2T1MFvF
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]