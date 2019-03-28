Entertainment #DoubleWahalaReloaded: Princess trolled over ‘fake’ American accent – YabaLeftOnline

#1
The Big Brother Naija reunion has lived up to the hype and is still brewing controversial moments on social media as last night saw former housemate, Princess, dragged over her fake American accent.

The reality TV star at a point was captured having an argument with comedian Dee-One who countered her …



via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2U3nVDs

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[47]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top