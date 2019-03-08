Def Jam have been teasing their compilation album Undisputed on social media lately and now they deliver.
The project has 15 songs and features Tyga, Rich The Kid, YG, Pvrx, Landstrip Chip, Sneakk, Lul G, Bernard Jabs, Striiipes, TJ Porter, S3nsei Molly, Lil Brook, Dominic Lord, Billz, Ashton Travis, Fetty Luciano, Nimic Revenue, YFL Kelvin, and YK Osiris.
Def Jam recently dropped a trailer for their LP showcasing various artists recording music. They also released part one of their Undisputed documentary series, with seven more installments expected soon.
Download Below
DOWNLOAD ALBUM: Def Jam – Undisputed