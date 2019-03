A Deathrace for Love is the upcoming second studio album by American rapper Juice Wrld. It is scheduled to be released on March 8, 2019, through Grade A and Interscope Records. It follows his two 2018 projects: his solo project, Goodbye and Good Riddance, and his collaborative mixtape with Future, Wrld on Drugs. It will include the Nick Mira-produced lead single, "Robbery", which was released on February 13.Download Below