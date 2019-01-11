Dreezy's been killing the game for a minute, but it's been nearly three years since we received her last project, No Hard Feelings. Fans have been waiting for the follow-up to the project for a minute. In 2018, she came through with a few singles and delivered some memorable guest verses. She released her single, "Chanel Slides" featuring Kash Doll in December before rolling out the music video last weekend. Today, she announces her new album with her latest single, "RIP Aretha."
