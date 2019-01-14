Entertainment DOWNLOAD FULL ALBUM: Falz – Moral Instruction

Sort by date
#1
The most anticipated album of 2019! Falz sets 2019 ablaze with his brand new project titled Moral Instruction.
The album is a 9 track compilations produced by SESS and samples a few of Fela’s works. According to Falz;
‘There is a dire need for us to redefine the concept of humanity and morality.

There is a pressing need for re-education and re-orientation of the people.
For this is the only way we can restore sanity’


DOWNLOAD FULL ALBUM
 
[19]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

363
Top