The most anticipated album of 2019! Falz sets 2019 ablaze with his brand new project titled Moral Instruction.
The album is a 9 track compilations produced by SESS and samples a few of Fela’s works. According to Falz;
‘There is a dire need for us to redefine the concept of humanity and morality.
There is a pressing need for re-education and re-orientation of the people.
For this is the only way we can restore sanity’
