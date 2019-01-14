DOWNLOAD FULL ALBUM

The most anticipated album of 2019! Falz sets 2019 ablaze with his brand new project titled Moral Instruction.The album is a 9 track compilations produced by SESS and samples a few of Fela’s works. According to Falz;‘There is a dire need for us to redefine the concept of humanity and morality.There is a pressing need for re-education and re-orientation of the people.For this is the only way we can restore sanity’