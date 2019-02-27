Long Live My Niggas a new hiphop single from popular hiphop singer G Herbo
Herbert Wright III, better known by his stage name G Herbo, is an American rapper and songwriter from Chicago, Illinois. Herbo is signed to Machine Entertainment Group. He has released the mixtapes Welcome to Fazoland, Pistol P Project, Ballin Like I’m Kobe, and Strictly 4 My Fans.
