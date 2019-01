It's unclear whether or not the track will be a taste of Revenge Of The Dreamers 3, a piece of The Fall Off, a glimpse of The Off Season, or a straight-up Kill-Edward joint. Either way, it's clear that Cole is on the verge of yet another prolific run, and all signs point to a man on a mission. Be sure to keep a watchful eye for that "Middle Child" joint, arriving this Wednesday night.