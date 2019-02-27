Nick Grant drops a brand new tune titled “Straight Up”. Nick Grant’s been delivering a gradual stream of music lately which appears to be a promising signal that we’ll be getting some new music from him quickly. Nick Grant Straight Up. The rapper returned earlier immediately along with his single, “Straight Up” — an uplifting observe about needing honesty from the individuals round you. The rapper’s newest single is uplifting with a soulful contact to it. He recruits Tweet for extra vocals on the observe whereas he specializing in his sharp supply and bars. Download Nick Grant Straight UpStraight Up” follows the release of his Westside Gunn collaboration, “Price Tag” which arrived final week. Since the highest of the 12 months, Nick Grant’s additionally launched his single, “Pink Starburst” with Bhess. Download mp3 Nick Grant Straight Up