Mick Jenkins spoke with Complex about the record, explaining that Planet Giza's bounce spoke volumes in the wooing process. "'Brk Frm Nrml', was quite literally a refreshing vibe from what I was listening to at the time," he explains. "It's closer to a soulful sound that I readily identify with so it was easy to hop on this joint floatin' with a good energy that matched the vibe." Of course, Mick keeps his pace with another dose of signature dense lyricism and poetic imagery, feeling right at home among like-minded artists.