Naturally, the subject matter will speak to those of a religious background, who no doubt experienced Church services as part of their Sunday morning ritual. Vocally, Henshaw keeps the spirit alive, holding it down over a bouncy, radio-friendly instrumental. Dot and Venus round out the single with a verse apiece, bringing a welcome dose of character and charisma through a presence both vocal and animated. If you aren't watching for these two, you oughta start reevaluating a few things. Peep the single now, and stay tuned for a big EarthGang announcement, arriving in the imminent future.