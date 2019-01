Wiley returns with a revamped version of his single, "Boasty," but this time, he recruits the likes of Stefflon Don, Sean Paul and Idris Elba for some assistance. The four artists swap some "Boasty" bars on this dancehall-influenced record. Wiley kicks things off before passing it off to Stefflon Don and Sean Paul. Idris Elba comes through at the end of the track with a stand-out verse, further confirming that he's one of the most talented men in Hollywood.