

Nick Grant is back with some new music.

Nick Grant's been delivering a steady stream of music these days which seems to be a promising sign that we'll be getting some new music from him soon. The rapper returned earlier today with his single, "Straight Up" -- an uplifting track about needing honesty from the people around you. The rapper's latest single is uplifting with a soulful touch to it. He recruits Tweet for additional vocals on the track while he focusing on his sharp delivery and bars."Straight Up" follows the release of his Westside Gunn collaboration, "Price Tag" which arrived last week. Since the top of the year, Nick Grant's also released his single, "Pink Starburst" with Bhess.Keep your eyes peeled for more music from Nick Grant and peep his new track below.