Entertainment DOWNLOAD RAR / ZIP: Hikaru Utada – Face My Fears [EP / Album] Zippyshare Mp3

Sort by date
#1
proxy.php?image=http%3A%2F%2Fweb.hotnewhiphopp.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2019%2F01%2Fhttpsimages.genius.comeb26d35af2628af9b862be70f411d83e.960x960x1.jpg&hash=3797fa1daeb01e500f4e39aa17eda145


DOWNLOAD RAR / ZIP: Hikaru Utada – Face My Fears [EP / Album] Zippyshare Mp3

RAR / ZIP: HIKARU UTADA – FACE MY FEARS [EP / ALBUM] ZIPPYSHARE MP3 DOWNLOAD


The EP includes English + Japanese versions of the songs “Face My Fears” – a collaboration with 8-time Grammy Award winning recording artist / DJ / producer, Skrillex and producer / songwriter, Poo Bear, and “Don’t Think Twice” which make up the entire 4-track project. Both songs are featured in the highly anticipated video game release of KINGDOM HEARTS III from Square Enix Ltd., and Disney.



Hikaru Utada – Face My Fears EP Lyrics and Tracklist

Face My Fears (English Version)
Don’t Think Twice
Face My Fears (Japanese Version)
Chikai







DOWNLOAD RAR / ZIP: Hikaru Utada – Face My Fears [EP / Album] Zippyshare Mp3
 
[11]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

363
Top