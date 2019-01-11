DOWNLOAD RAR / ZIP: Hikaru Utada – Face My Fears [EP / Album] Zippyshare Mp3

RAR / ZIP: HIKARU UTADA – FACE MY FEARS [EP / ALBUM] ZIPPYSHARE MP3 DOWNLOAD

The EP includes English + Japanese versions of the songs “Face My Fears” – a collaboration with 8-time Grammy Award winning recording artist / DJ / producer, Skrillex and producer / songwriter, Poo Bear, and “Don’t Think Twice” which make up the entire 4-track project. Both songs are featured in the highly anticipated video game release of KINGDOM HEARTS III from Square Enix Ltd., and Disney.Hikaru Utada – Face My Fears EP Lyrics and TracklistFace My Fears (English Version)Don’t Think TwiceFace My Fears (Japanese Version)Chikai