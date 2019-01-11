DOWNLOAD Rich The Kid - The World Is Yours 2 [New 2019 Album] Mp3 Zippyshare Torrent

Rich The Kid - The World Is Yours 2 [New 2019 Album] Mp3 Zippyshare Torrent download

Rich The Kid's new album will be available on January 18.Of all the stellar releases this year, Rich The Kid has been a surprising factor. We weren't expecting to fall in love with The World Is Yours but it ended up being a solid part of his discography.Rich the Kid – The World Is Yours 2 Lyrics and TracklistWho’s World IntroSlide ft. Juice WRLDSplashinFall Threw ft. Young Thug, GunnaExitRing ft. Swae Lee, VoryTic Toc ft. Tory Lanez, QuavoStay in ThatRich Wop ft. Gucci ManeRack OutWrong Thing ft. NAVI’m Alright4 PhonesTwo Cups ft. Offset, Big SeanRacks TodayRockets ft. Lil Pump, TakeoffLike Mike ft. Jay Critch, A Boogie wit da Hoodie