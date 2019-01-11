Entertainment DOWNLOAD Rich The Kid - The World Is Yours 2 [New 2019 Album] Mp3 Zippyshare Torrent

Rich The Kid's new album will be available on January 18.
Of all the stellar releases this year, Rich The Kid has been a surprising factor. We weren't expecting to fall in love with The World Is Yours but it ended up being a solid part of his discography.


Rich the Kid – The World Is Yours 2 Lyrics and Tracklist

Who’s World Intro
Slide ft. Juice WRLD
Splashin
Fall Threw ft. Young Thug, Gunna
Exit
Ring ft. Swae Lee, Vory
Tic Toc ft. Tory Lanez, Quavo
Stay in That
Rich Wop ft. Gucci Mane
Rack Out
Wrong Thing ft. NAV
I’m Alright
4 Phones
Two Cups ft. Offset, Big Sean
Racks Today
Rockets ft. Lil Pump, Takeoff
Like Mike ft. Jay Critch, A Boogie wit da Hoodie



