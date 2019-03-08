Dave released a video for “Black” last week and a clip for “Streatham” just hours ago and now we have a stream of his debut album Psychodrama.
The project includes 11 songs and features Burna Boy, J Hus, and Ruelle.
The Neighbourhood Recordings rapper says this of his LP:
“Psychodrama my debut album is out now. I feel like my whole life’s been leading up to this one moment and I’m so happy and grateful that I can put out a project I’m this proud of. Blood, sweat, tears, and sleepless nights went into this for years and again I just hope the world enjoys hearing my story. I hope you guys have as much fun listening to it as I did making it over the past year. Crazy love for everyone supporting cause I couldn’t have done it without you…. LETS GO!”
