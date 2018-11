The first son of former special adviser to former President Jonathan Ditan Okupe just indicated interest in joining President Buhari’s Campaign Team.In a letter he wrote to Festus Keyamo, Director General of Buhari’s Campaign Team, he expressed willingness to be a part of his team.Ditan Okupe is a UK …Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2qDweoE Get More Nigeria Political News