Dr. Doyin Okupe Former Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs under Goodluck Jonathan administration, Dr Doyin Okupe is to be arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 59 count charges bordering on money laundering and criminal diversion of public funds and receiving …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2rzl4BE
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2rzl4BE
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]