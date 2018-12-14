Politics Doyin Okupe to be arraigned by EFCC as he fails to return N120m – P.M. News

#1
Dr. Doyin Okupe Former Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs under Goodluck Jonathan administration, Dr Doyin Okupe is to be arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 59 count charges bordering on money laundering and criminal diversion of public funds and receiving …



Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2rzl4BE

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top