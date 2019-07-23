JustForex Trading - Start Now

DR Congo’s Health Minister, Oly Ilunga Kalenga has resigned after the responsibility for managing the country’s Ebola outbreak was taken away from him by President Felix Tshisekedi. Kalenga’s resignation letter was shared on Twitter in protest to the decision to remove the Ebola response directly from his supervision and reassigning it to …

