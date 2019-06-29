advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Entertainment Dr Joe Abah, Banky W, others dare Fatoyinbo to sue the Dakolos – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo in his response to all the social media drama has threatened to sue his accuser, Timi and Busola Dakolo.

But celebrities are calling his bluff while pledging to contribute to Busola Dakolo’s legal fees if the case goes to court. Dr Joe Abah, a public service …

coza.JPG

via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2YkrPGr

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top