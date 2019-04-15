Entertainment Drake Requests For Niniola’s Song On Radio, She Reacts – Naijaloaded

#1
And just after Drake demanded for Niniola’s song in a radio session with Tiffany Calver on BBC 1xtra.

The Nigerian singer has taken to Instagram to react. Drake who demanded for Niniola’s hit song ‘Maradona’ to be played on the radio show, and …



via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2PcTViN

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[21]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top