JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Drama as FAAN official ‘steals $600’ from pilgrim – TheCable

#1
Ramatu Luka, an official of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has been arrested for allegedly stealing $600 belonging to a pilgrim at the Yola airport. Suleiman Yahaya, spokesman of Adamawa police command, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Yola, the state capital. According to him, Hafsat …

faan.PNG


Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2YCrUEo
Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top