Ramatu Luka, an official of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has been arrested for allegedly stealing $600 belonging to a pilgrim at the Yola airport. Suleiman Yahaya, spokesman of Adamawa police command, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Yola, the state capital. According to him, Hafsat …
