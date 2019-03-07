Featured Thread #1
Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state and Ayodele Fayose, his predecessor, were the cynosure of eyes at a ceremony in honour of Afe Babalola, a revered lawyer and senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
Babalola was honoured with the 2018 Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership at an event, which took …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2tQkMrn
Get More Nigeria Political News
Babalola was honoured with the 2018 Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership at an event, which took …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2tQkMrn
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]