Drama as lawmaker is kicked out of Parliament for bringing her baby to the chambers (video)
A Kenyan lawmaker was kicked out of the Parliament for binging her baby to the chambers.
Kwale woman Representative, Zulekha Hassan was on Wednesday, August 7, ordered out of the National Assembly for disrupting a parliamentary session.
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2YIdzdW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
A Kenyan lawmaker was kicked out of the Parliament for binging her baby to the chambers.
Kwale woman Representative, Zulekha Hassan was on Wednesday, August 7, ordered out of the National Assembly for disrupting a parliamentary session.
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2YIdzdW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[25]