Residents oft Abua Street in Calabar, Cross River State, on Friday demolished a new generation church. They also beat up the pastor in charge of the church thoroughly before he was whisked away to safety. Their reason was that the church was a branch of another one located along Atamunu Street, which was allegedly discovered to be involved in kidnapping children for ritual purposes. The General Overseer of the church, who presided over the Atamunu branch had been arrested along with some other people, over the alleged murder of a one year old baby, who was believed to have been used for ritual. The Atamunu church had been ransacked on Thursday and a baby’s heart among other many other fetish items. When The Nation visited the Abua Street branch yesterday, residents were demolishing the building, recovering items including used sanitary pads, bras, panties and other female accessories, as well as many pictures of young men. The angry mob burnt every item recovered from the church. One of them, who gave his name as David, who spoke with our reporter expressed concern over the proliferation of such churches. “These are just herbalist homes disguised as churches. If they put signpost as herbalists, no one will go, but the make it looks like a church. I believe that this one was particularly patronized by women, who are given assignments, to look for husbands. You can tell from the many pictures of young men discovered here. Most of those young men have no idea that their picture has been taken somewhere and tied down here. Who knows if they have told any of them to use the soaked pads to cook for men they want to marry them. A lot of bizarre things keep happening and I wish something would be done to check the activities of these churches.”