There was drama at the Haven Event Centre, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, after a woman absconded with the money meant for some women who attended a programme organised by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). About 20 women got stranded as a result of the development. Wives of state governors in the south-west zone collaborated with the EFCC on project. “Can you imagine that we are here to fight against corruption, but somebody went away with our money,” one woman told NAN. “As soon as the woman collected the money, she left without giving us our shares. “Someone has called the woman, but she refused to pick her calls.” The woman explained each of them was supposed to be given N1, 000, revealing that some of them had no money to go home. According to NAN, the stranded women got hungry and decided to open the food packs they had planned to take home. The programme ended at around 1:30pm, but two hours later, the women were still waiting for someone to bring their share of the money.