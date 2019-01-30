Politics Drama At APC Rally As Both Buhari And Oshiomole Made Mockery Of Rochas Okorocha Despite Being A Member Of The Same Party – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign rally at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Imo state today was full of drama and controversy.

Recall that the incumbent Governor, Rochas Okorocha, preferred gubernatorial candidate, Uche Nwosu, in the forthcoming election was denied ticket by the rulling All Progressive Party(APC) and had to defect …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2TnncZq

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top