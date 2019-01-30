President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign rally at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Imo state today was full of drama and controversy.
Recall that the incumbent Governor, Rochas Okorocha, preferred gubernatorial candidate, Uche Nwosu, in the forthcoming election was denied ticket by the rulling All Progressive Party(APC) and had to defect …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2TnncZq
Get More Nigeria Political News
Recall that the incumbent Governor, Rochas Okorocha, preferred gubernatorial candidate, Uche Nwosu, in the forthcoming election was denied ticket by the rulling All Progressive Party(APC) and had to defect …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2TnncZq
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]