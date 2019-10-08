The Nigeria women national team, Super Falcons’ hope of moving to the next round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games African qualifying series was dashed yesterday by Cote D’Ivoire, who held the team to a 1- 1 draw at the Agege Township Stadium, Lagos. ....
read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2opoYir
