Drama, controversy as Falcons fail to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Nigeria women national team, Super Falcons’ hope of moving to the next round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games African qualifying series was dashed yesterday by Cote D’Ivoire, who held the team to a 1- 1 draw at the Agege Township Stadium, Lagos. ....

