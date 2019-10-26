Metro Drama In Court As Judge Asks Maina To Stop Looking At Him – Sahara Reporters

#1
There was a mild drama at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday as presiding judge, Justice Abang Okon, told the embattled former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, to stop looking at him.

Okon stated this when he was about to rule on the …

court.JPG

Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2NbzCC1

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top