Metro Drivers Wildly Overestimate What ‘Semiautonomous’ Cars Can Do – Wired

#1
Cars are getting smarter and more capable. They’re even starting to drive themselves, a little. And they’re becoming a cause of concern for European and American safety agencies and groups.

They’re all for putting better tech on the road, but automakers are selling systems like Tesla’s Autopilot, or Nissan’s …



Read more via Wired – https://ift.tt/2Co2jYB

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[41]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top