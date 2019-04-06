The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), on Friday appealed to Luxury Drivers Union in Kano, to shun consignments of illicit drugs from drug peddlers in the state.
He made the appeal while interacting with the drivers …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2FQXx60
Get More Nigeria Metro News
He made the appeal while interacting with the drivers …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2FQXx60
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]