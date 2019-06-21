advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

General Health Drug, Alcohol Deaths Soar After Weight-Loss Surgery – WebMD Health

#1
A new study offers some sobering news about weight-loss surgery.

People who undergo a gastric bypass procedure called Roux-en-Y are three times more likely than those in the general population to die of drug- or alcohol-related causes, according to researchers at the …

drugs.jpg

Read more via WebMD Health https://wb.md/2ZyygFS
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top