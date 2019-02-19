&Suspected drug peddlers have killed four officers of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) who were on duty in Ondo State.
The officers identified as Magaji Aliu, Mohammed Iliyasu, Wellinton Emmanuel and Abduljalad Mohammed, were shot dead during a “stop and search operation.” …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2Se1AgI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The officers identified as Magaji Aliu, Mohammed Iliyasu, Wellinton Emmanuel and Abduljalad Mohammed, were shot dead during a “stop and search operation.” …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2Se1AgI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[90]