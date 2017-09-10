The Department of State Service (DSS) said yesterday it arrested a wanted terrorism suspect and member of the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWA), Husseini Mai-Tangaran. A statement by a DSS official, Tony Opuiyo, said the Service uncovered and foiled plans by the ISWA terrorists to cause mayhem that would have disrupted the Eid-Kabir Sallah festivities. He said the plan was to conduct gun attacks and suicide bombing on selected targets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Niger, Bauchi, Yobe and Borno states. He said Mai-Tangaran was the brain behind major terror attacks in parts of the country, especially the one of January 20, 2012 in Kano “The mastermind of the operation is Husseini Mai-Tangaran, a well known senior ISWA commander, who has been on the Service and Nigeria Army radar since 2012, when he spearheaded armed attacks on the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone I, on January 20, 2012, as well as other public places in Kano,” he added. The DSS said Mai-Tangaran was also responsible for the deadly attacks on worshippers at the Kano Central Mosque, as well as an attack on a military formation in Yobe State in 2015, which claimed hundreds of lives. Opuiyo explained that under the banner of the ISWA, which he belongs, Mai-Tangaran, an IED expert, had been prepping and priming others for the perpetration of suicide bombing attacks carried out by the group in the past within the North-East region. He also said Mai-Tangaran was arrested in Kano on August 31, 2017, and that further exploitation led to the arrest of one Abdulkadir Umar Mohammed by the Service on September 2, 2017, at Kantin Kwari Market in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano. Another accomplice in the plot, one Muhammad Ali, was arrested on September 3, 2017, at Sheka area in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state. Prior to his arrest, Ali was the financial courier of the group in Kano.