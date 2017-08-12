The Department of State Services said it had arrested a suspected Boko Haram cell leader and six other accomplices. It said that the suspect, Usman Musa, was arrested in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State on July 1. The service, which stated this in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Mr. Tony Opuiyo, in Abuja on Friday, also said that other suspected criminals were apprehended. He said,”In furtherance of its counter-terrorism/insurgency fight against the extremist elements, the service conducted a tactical operation against fleeing Boko Haram fighters on 1st July, at Sakwai in Kachia LGA of the Kaduna State. “During the operation, one Usman Musa, a high profile Boko Haram cell leader, was apprehended alongside six of his accomplices. “The accomplices are Isa Halidu, Ibrahim Dauda, Bature Mohammed, Buhari Dauda, Inusa Usman and Adamu Ibrahim. Light arms, ammunition and radical literature were recovered from the cell.” In Taraba State, he said that the service also intercepted one Usman Halaji aka Abubakar Mubi, on July 5, at Bali town, where he was said to been hibernating after fleeing Sambisa Forest following the g military bombardment of the area. He was said to have been discovered to be advancing the doctrines of the terrorist group as well as recruiting vulnerable minds. Also, Opuiyo added that on July 13, another cell amir (leader), Yusuf Isah was arrested at Sabuwar Yelwa area of Dala in Kano State. He said the suspect’s arrest also led to the arrest of a member of the cell, Yakubu Usman, who was said to have fled from Sambisa forest following military operations in the North-East, on July 28, by the service. Furthermore, he said that on August 3, two suspected Boko Haram fighters namely, Buba Gebj aka Dogo Dan Cameroon and Manu Isah, were apprehended by the service at Tamburawa, Dawakin Kudu, Kano State. The two suspects were said to have been arrested on their way to Lagos, in furtherance of the group’s cause.