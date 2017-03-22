The Department of State Services has arrested the suspected kidnappers of two German archaeologists, Dr Peter Breuning and Johannes Brehinger on March 13 in Kaduna State. The suspects are Ibrahim Sule and Bello Shehu. Breuning and Brehinger were kidnapped on Feb. 22 at Pahkogo in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State. A statement issued by an operative of the service in Abuja on Wednesday, Mr Tony Opuiyo, said the suspects were being questioned to establish other possible members of the network NAN